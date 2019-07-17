|
Jean Louise Foor
Chillicothe - Jean Louise Foor, 90, of Chillicothe, died Monday, July 15, 2019 at her residence unexpectedly.
She was born August 5, 1928, in Ross County, Ohio, to the late Charles Elmer and Dora Jean Compton Bucy. On August 4, 1946, she married Howard Osborne Foor who died November 18, 1950 in Korea, a 2nd Lt. US Marine Corps.
Surviving are a son, Howard Osborne (Sarah Kuesel) Foor, Jr., of Westerville; grandchildren, Elizabeth Anne (Cory) Lloyd, Carrie Allison (Ryan) Swinehart and Emily Jean (Todd Lacher) Foor; great grandchildren, Peyton Olivia and Samuel Howard Lloyd, Izac and Cooper Edward Swinehart, Abagail Leigh Brown, Madelyn Eloise Swinehart, and Sarah and Jules Lacher; a brother, Charles Bucy, of Chillicothe; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers and their spouses, Robert V. and Lois Bucy, Carl E. and Ruth Bucy, and Russell E. and Alice Bucy and sisters and their spouses, Dorothy Naomi and Frank McVicker and Irene and Milton Lowery.
Jean was a member of Walnut Street United Methodist Church for 77 years. She retired from Chillicothe City Schools. Jean was a member of the Scioto Valley Bird Club and a volunteer at the McKell Library.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Highland Nature Sanctuary 7660 Cave Road Bainbridge, Ohio 45612
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 17, 2019