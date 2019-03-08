|
|
Jeanette Lynn Patterson
Waverly - Jeanette Lynn Patterson, age 34, of Waverly, and a former resident of Vinton County, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, at her home. She was born September 21, 1984 in Chillicothe, Ohio.
Jeanette was a 2002 graduate of Vinton County High School and was a former employee of Ohio International Lumber in Waverly, where she was a logistics coordinator. Jeanette's life revolved around her children. She enjoyed taking care of them and spending as much time with them as she could.
Jeanette is survived by her father and step-mother, Jeff and Charma Patterson of Logan; her children, Brooklyn, Ella and Noah; husband, Wesley Bradley; brothers, Jerrod Patterson (Chelsea) of Ray and Jason Patterson of Missouri; step-brothers, Jacob Ross of McArthur, Tyler Ross of New Marshfield and Matt Ross of Logan; grandmothers, Yvonne Patterson of Chillicothe and Nancy Workman of Londonderry; uncles, Doug Patterson (Tisha) of Ray, Buddy Workman of Londonderry and Jake Workman (Kelly) of Chillicothe; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Workman Hunt; grandfathers, Marvin Patterson and Herbert Workman; and her brother, Noah Patterson.
Calling hours will be Saturday from 2 to 6 P.M. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Cremation will follow the calling hours and private burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019