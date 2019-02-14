Services
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jedidiah Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jedidiah Bryant


1981 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jedidiah Bryant Obituary
Jedidiah Bryant

Chillicothe - Jedidiah Bryant, 37, of Sulphur Spring Road, Chillicothe, Ohio died 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at his home.

Jedidiah was born March 4, 1981 in Owensboro, Kentucky, son of the late Eric Burden and Lori (Bryant) Darnell. On March 5, 2007 Jedidiah was united in marriage to Natalie Michelle (Smith) Bryant who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Jaden Kaine Bryant and Lincoln Alexander Bryant, four brothers, Joey Bryant, Ben Leisure, Nathan Darnell, and Jesse Bryant, maternal grandmother, Ruth Ann Phelps, paternal grandfather, Bill Burden, two aunts, Kris Martin and Connie Tooley, and three uncles, Mark Bryant, Charlie Bryant, and Tommy Bryant.

Jedidiah was an industrial laborer.

He was preceded in death by his father, and grandfather, Charles Bryant.

Funeral services will be held 5:00 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019 at BOYER FUNERAL HOME in Waverly with Pastor Matthew Hancock officiating.

Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Friday.

www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boyer Funeral Home
Download Now