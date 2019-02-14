|
Jedidiah Bryant
Chillicothe - Jedidiah Bryant, 37, of Sulphur Spring Road, Chillicothe, Ohio died 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at his home.
Jedidiah was born March 4, 1981 in Owensboro, Kentucky, son of the late Eric Burden and Lori (Bryant) Darnell. On March 5, 2007 Jedidiah was united in marriage to Natalie Michelle (Smith) Bryant who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Jaden Kaine Bryant and Lincoln Alexander Bryant, four brothers, Joey Bryant, Ben Leisure, Nathan Darnell, and Jesse Bryant, maternal grandmother, Ruth Ann Phelps, paternal grandfather, Bill Burden, two aunts, Kris Martin and Connie Tooley, and three uncles, Mark Bryant, Charlie Bryant, and Tommy Bryant.
Jedidiah was an industrial laborer.
He was preceded in death by his father, and grandfather, Charles Bryant.
Funeral services will be held 5:00 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019 at BOYER FUNERAL HOME in Waverly with Pastor Matthew Hancock officiating.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Friday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019