Jeffery E. Long
Chillicothe - Jeffrey E. Long, 69, of Chillicothe, died unexpectedly on his birthday, Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe. He was born on Monday, April 16, 1951 in Washington C.H. the son of the late Emil Burton and Jane Louise Combs Long.
He is survived by three children, Chad (Toby) Long of Columbus, Kyle (Ethan) Long Jones of Portsmouth and Joseph Price of Chillicothe, two sisters, Connie Parson of Frankfort and Susie Lightle of Chillicothe and a number of family members who referred to him as Uncle Jeff. In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by one sister, Bonnie Candlish and one brother, Robert Dean Long.
Jeff was a 1969 graduate of Adena High School. He was a US Army veteran having served during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Chillicothe Veterans Affairs Medical Center where he worked in the Maintenance Department. Jeff was a member of American Legion Post 62 and the Chillicothe AmVets.
Our Dad, brother and friend deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time with the COVID 19 pandemic, having that is not possible. A private family graveside service will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. The EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort is serving the family. Friends and relatives are encouraged to leave a personal remembrance of Jeff on his online register at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020