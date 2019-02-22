|
Jeffrey A. Brewer
Chillicothe - Jeffrey A. Brewer, 63, of Chillicothe, passed away 5:54 p.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
He was born September 17, 1955, in Columbus, Ohio to the late Gomer and Esther Gillum Brewer. On October 29, 1986, he married Karen Mallon who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Jerimiah (fiancé Angi Hartman) Brewer; two grandchildren, Liliana Brewer and Cameron Jewett; brothers, Gomer (Gloria) Brewer Jr., of Columbus and Rodney (Sandra) Brewer, of Kentucky and several nieces and nephews including Bryan (Carole) Brewer, of Columbus and Samantha Malcomb, of California. He was predeceased by best friend, Raymond Phillips.
Jeffrey was a U.S. Navy Veteran during the Vietnam era.
Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019. There will be no funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Ware Funeral Home.
