Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey McClaskey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey A. McClaskey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey A. McClaskey Obituary
Jeffrey A. McClaskey

Chillicothe - Jeffrey A. McClaskey, Sr., 61, of Chillicothe, died 12:22 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at his residence following an extended illness.

He was born May 4, 1958, in Ross County, to the late John E. and Mary Detillian McClaskey.

Surviving are his companion of 40 years, Margie Adkins, of Chillicothe; a son, Jeffrey A. McClaskey and fiancee, Christina Blazer, both of Chillicothe; a grandson, Cayden McClaskey; a special niece, Penny Hall and many other nieces and nephews; brothers, David, Gary and Jerry McClaskey; and sisters, Linda Harris, Joyce Peck and Carol Townsend. He was predeceased by a brother, Harold Detillian and sisters, Janet Stauffer and Donna Hatfield.

Jeffrey was a truck driver.

In keeping with his wishes, Jeffrey will be cremated. There will be no calling hours or funeral services.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -