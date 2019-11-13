|
Jeffrey A. McClaskey
Chillicothe - Jeffrey A. McClaskey, Sr., 61, of Chillicothe, died 12:22 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at his residence following an extended illness.
He was born May 4, 1958, in Ross County, to the late John E. and Mary Detillian McClaskey.
Surviving are his companion of 40 years, Margie Adkins, of Chillicothe; a son, Jeffrey A. McClaskey and fiancee, Christina Blazer, both of Chillicothe; a grandson, Cayden McClaskey; a special niece, Penny Hall and many other nieces and nephews; brothers, David, Gary and Jerry McClaskey; and sisters, Linda Harris, Joyce Peck and Carol Townsend. He was predeceased by a brother, Harold Detillian and sisters, Janet Stauffer and Donna Hatfield.
Jeffrey was a truck driver.
In keeping with his wishes, Jeffrey will be cremated. There will be no calling hours or funeral services.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019