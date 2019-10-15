|
Jeffrey A. Sanford Sr.
Chillicothe - Jeffrey A. Sanford Sr., 62, of Chillicothe, passed away at 3:02 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family following an extended illness.
He was born April 22, 1957, in Chillicothe to the late Harold J. and Barbara J. Payne Sanford. On June 11, 1976, he married the former Nancy L. Bell who survives.
Also surviving are children, Jeffrey A. Sanford Jr., and fiancée Michele Hartley, Angela (Brad) Hice and Heather (Jeremy) Clemons, all of Chillicothe; granddaughters, Autumn and Amber Hice, Jaiden and Jozalyn Clemons, and Kennedy Jordan, Kloie Sanford; great-granddaughter, Gracie Vinion; brothers, Chris E. Sanford, of Knoxville, TN and Richard (Judy) Payne, of Frankfort, OH; sisters, Brenda (James) Bryans, of Chillicothe and Elizabeth (Dennis) Jeffrey, of Iowa, LA; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Terry Bostwick.
Jeffrey retired from CSX Railroad and volunteered at the V.A. Golf Course. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing and bowling as well as following the Cleveland Browns, The Ohio State Buckeyes and The Cincinnati Reds. He enjoyed attending his granddaughter's sports and school events.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 in Andersonville United Methodist Church with Rev. Dennis Ray officiating. Burial will follow in Brown's Chapel Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday.
Memorial contributions may be made to N.C.R. Hospice Care 681 E. 3rd Street, Waverly, OH 45690.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019