|
|
Jeffrey (Jeff) Alan Dailey
Jeffrey (Jeff) Alan Dailey passed away peacefully in his sleep on Jan 2, 2020. Jeff was only 51 years old and taken from us way too soon. His family and friends will miss his sweet soul, smiling face and gentle nature.
Jeff is survived by his mother, Linda Dailey, and predeceased by his father, Gerald (Jerry) Dailey. He is also survived by his loving partner of ten years, Nora Carver of Portsmouth, OH. Jeff is also deeply mourned by the entire Carver family, whom he loved very much.
Also surviving are sisters Melissa Roberts and Julia Dailey, nieces Lydia and Delanie Dailey, brother Randy Roberts, beloved Aunt Marlene Harvey, Aunt Louise and Denny Dailey, and special sister-in-law and friend, Marlena (Marci) Roberts.
The families will hold a private service.
We wish you peace, Jeff. We all love you very much.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020