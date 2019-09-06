Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Pummel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey D. Pummel


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey D. Pummel Obituary
Jeffrey D. Pummel

Chillicothe - Jeffrey D. Pummel, 77, of Chillicothe, joined God in Heaven at 12:01 p.m. on Labor Day 2019.

He was born May 10, 1942, in Greenfield, Ohio to the late Daryld H. and Esther Wilma (Shockey) Pummel. On June 3, 1960, he married the former Winona Jane Porter who preceded him in death July 30, 2016.

Surviving are daughters, Kimberly (Randy) Proehl, of Kingston, Debbie (Scott) Brown, of Virginia Beach, VA, Marsha Pummel; sons, Richard Pummel, Nicholas Pummel, Christopher (Sarah) Pummel, Tony (Jessica) Pummel, all of Chillicothe; a special niece, Gina R. McBee, several nieces, nephew, cousins, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a special nephew, Justin Brown and by his much-loved sister, Janet Lee Woodruff.

Jeffrey retired from Teamsters Union Local 413 Columbus, Ohio and loved fishing and watching football.

There will be no funeral service or calling hours. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now