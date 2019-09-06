|
Jeffrey D. Pummel
Chillicothe - Jeffrey D. Pummel, 77, of Chillicothe, joined God in Heaven at 12:01 p.m. on Labor Day 2019.
He was born May 10, 1942, in Greenfield, Ohio to the late Daryld H. and Esther Wilma (Shockey) Pummel. On June 3, 1960, he married the former Winona Jane Porter who preceded him in death July 30, 2016.
Surviving are daughters, Kimberly (Randy) Proehl, of Kingston, Debbie (Scott) Brown, of Virginia Beach, VA, Marsha Pummel; sons, Richard Pummel, Nicholas Pummel, Christopher (Sarah) Pummel, Tony (Jessica) Pummel, all of Chillicothe; a special niece, Gina R. McBee, several nieces, nephew, cousins, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a special nephew, Justin Brown and by his much-loved sister, Janet Lee Woodruff.
Jeffrey retired from Teamsters Union Local 413 Columbus, Ohio and loved fishing and watching football.
There will be no funeral service or calling hours. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019