Jeffrey E. Adams


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeffrey E. Adams Obituary
Jeffrey E. Adams age 65, of Chillicothe and formerly of London, Ohio passed away peacefully April 28, 2019. He was born Oct. 3, 1953 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Walter E. and Pearl Woitel Adams.

He was the former owner and CEO of One Step Heating and Cooling and he faithfully attended Christian Life Tabernacle.

Survivors include his former wife Sharon Hinton Adams, sister: Deb (Dan Whitacre) Inman of Lima and nephews Christopher Hawkins of London and Andrew (Kara) Hawkins of Kentucky, stepdaughters: Stephanie Mathers, Heidi (Rod) Dunn, Kimberly (Joe) Suwannasing and grandchildren: Jeremy Kellough, Aaron Hawk, Serrick & Baylor Dunn, Jake, Jordan, Coby & Brody Suwannasing and a great granddaughter Adalynn Kellough who was his best buddy.

Private family services will be held a later date in Summerfield Cemetery, London. Memorial contributions may be given to Ross County Veteran's Service Office and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 3, 2019
