1/
Jeffrey E. Bosstic
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey E. Bosstic

Chillicothe - Jeffrey E. Bosstic, 58, of Chillicothe, passed away, 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Ohio State Wexner Medical Center following an extended illness.

He was born February 11, 1962 in Ross County to the late Clyde O. and Arthia A. Hilton Bosstic. He was the husband of the former Pamela Smith who preceded him in death.

Surviving are two brothers, Leonard (Tamela) Bosstic and Michael (Eva) Bosstic, both of Chillicothe and sisters, Brenda Slayers and Mary (Jamie) Umphries, both of Chillicothe. He was loved by his many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Greenlawn Cemetery with Ronnie Robinson officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ware Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved