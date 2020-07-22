Jeffrey E. Bosstic
Chillicothe - Jeffrey E. Bosstic, 58, of Chillicothe, passed away, 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Ohio State Wexner Medical Center following an extended illness.
He was born February 11, 1962 in Ross County to the late Clyde O. and Arthia A. Hilton Bosstic. He was the husband of the former Pamela Smith who preceded him in death.
Surviving are two brothers, Leonard (Tamela) Bosstic and Michael (Eva) Bosstic, both of Chillicothe and sisters, Brenda Slayers and Mary (Jamie) Umphries, both of Chillicothe. He was loved by his many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Greenlawn Cemetery with Ronnie Robinson officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
.