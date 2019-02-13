|
|
Jeffrey "Jeff" Eugene Dusseau
Chillicothe - Jeffrey "Jeff" Eugene Dusseau, age 66, of Chillicothe passed away Monday February 11, 2019 at his residence. He was born April 17, 1952 in Wilmington, Ohio the son of the late Richard Arthur Dusseau and Raymona Jean (Guthrie) Bogardus. Jeff earned his bachelor's degree from Wittenberg University and he earned his Physicians Assistant degree from the Kettering College of Medical Arts. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War and retired from Ohio Army National Guard in 1994. He was a member of the Leesburg Masonic Lodge #78, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War and assistant leader of the Boy Scout Troop 35. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, building toy models, playing video games with his son and spending time with his family and friends. Jeff is survived by his wife, Patricia Dusseau whom he married on November 13, 1986 in Dayton; three children, Jéan Dusseau of Chillicothe, Justin Dusseau of Chillicothe and Samantha (Parker) Powell of Cincinnati; a brother, Quentin (Cindy Baker) Dusseau of Wilmington; a niece, Michelle Dusseau of Georgia; a nephew, Michael (Anika) Dusseau of Wilmington; two cousins, Josu (Andy) Lewis of Hillsboro and Wendy Haines of Wilmington; an aunt, Joseph (Henretta) Curtin of Wilmington and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Cory Dusseau and Trevor Dusseau. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday February 18, 2019 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Funeral services will take place at 7:00 p.m. following visitation on Monday February 18th at the Turner & Son Funeral Home. Burial, with military honors presented by the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard, will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday February 20, 2019 in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Leesburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jeff's name to the Chillicothe VA Medical Center, 17273 OH-104, Chillicothe, OH 45601. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 13, 2019