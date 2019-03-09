Services
Jeffrey S. Cunningham


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeffrey S. Cunningham Obituary
Jeffrey S. Cunningham

Chillicothe - Jeffrey S. Cunningham, 58 of Ashville, Ohio, formerly of Chillicothe passed from this life on Monday, March 3, 2019 at his residence. He was born February 24, 1961 in Chillicothe, the son of Elba R. and Clarice J. (Hickman) Cunningham.

Surviving is his daughter, Lindsay R. Berry, Columbus; 1 grandchild; a sister, Mary Jane (Charles) Lemaster, Chillicothe; brothers, John D. (Rhonda) Cunningham, Conway, SC and Thomas H. (Kimberle) Cunningham, Chillicothe; a half-sister, Judith (Randolph) Digges, Chillicothe; and a half-brother, Richard (Kaye) Cunningham, Bradenton, FL. His parents and a brother, Barry R. Cunningham preceded him in death.

Mr. Cunningham was a U.S. Navy veteran. He had been a crane operator for Mead Paper and Buckeye Steel.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services. Following cremation, burial will be in Londonderry Cemetery at the discretion of the family. The FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME are honored to serve the family. His memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 9, 2019
