Jeffrey Wayne Kerr
Cadiz - Jeffrey Wayne Kerr, 51, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Trinity Medical Center, West in Steubenville, Ohio. He was born August 16, 1968 in Chillicothe, Ohio, a son of James Wayne Kerr of Cadiz and the late Helen Richards Kerr. Jeff worked in several restaurants in the St. Clairsville, Ohio area. He was a resident of the Four Oaks Group Home in St. Clairsville. He loved kittens, animals, and his dog, Buttons. He attended Springdale Friends Church near Cadiz and the First United Methodist Church in Chillicothe. He was a graduate of Gallia Academy in Gallipolis, OH. He frequently called his mother and appreciated the family farm. In addition to his father, he is survived by a brother, Brian James Kerr of Cadiz; an aunt, Wanda Francine Kerr (Robert, deceased) Dunbar of Upper Arlington, Ohio; four cousins, Douglas Dunbar of Lone Tree, CO, Shirley (Richard) Bisel of Bellville, OH, Beverly (Larry) Russell of Mansfield, OH, and Loriece Ann (John, deceased) Rhinehart of Mansfield, OH. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a half-brother, Paul Parks; and an aunt, Loriece Kerr (Gene, deceased) Sidner. Friends may call Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 4-6 at Clark Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, where funeral services will be held Thursday at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Mike Ward officiating. Graveside services and burial will be on Friday, January 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery in Chillicothe, Ohio with Rev. Greg Elliott and Rev. Mike Ward officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020