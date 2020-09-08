1/1
Jefre Goshorn
Jefre Goshorn

CHILLICOTHE - Jefre T. Goshorn, 55, of Chillicothe, died unexpectedly Sunday, September 6, 2020.

He was born December 24, 1964 in Chillicothe to Tom and M. Sue Stafford Goshorn, who survive. Also surviving are his children, Nicole and Caden Goshorn, of Myrtle Beach, SC; two siblings, Jerry (Michele) Goshorn, of Chillicothe and Tiffany (Brandon) Newman, of Springboro, OH; nieces, Gabrielle, Savana, Zoey and Tomi; and several extended family members. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Florence Bowman and Henry and Lena Stafford.

Mr. Goshorn spent his career in Information Technology, and received several awards for his performance. He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, was an avid Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds fan, and enjoyed playing golf.

Due to the COVID -19 pandemic, private graveside services will be held in Grandview Cemetery, at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will not be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to the South Carolina Autism Society, 806 12th St., West Columbia, SC, 29169 or https://scautism.org/donate/, in his honor. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
