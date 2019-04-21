|
|
Jerold W. Blankenship
Cincinnati - Jerold W Blankenship, 68, of Cincinnati, OH passed away at 10:00 AM on Friday, March 29th at Mercy Hospital Anderson. Born on May 12, 1950 in Cincinnati to Woodford and Robbie Lee Blankenship, Jerry was a life-long educator, devoted father and loving grandfather who loved playing golf, following the Reds and Bengals and spending time with his cherished grandchildren.
He is survived by his brother Robert Blankenship, sister Bonnie Blankenship, children Bryan (Amy) Blankenship, Andy (Danielle) Blankenship, John (Sabrina) Blankenship, Joseph Blankenship, and Kacy (Zac McFadden) Blankenship. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren Robbie, Russell, Cole, Matthew, Albaney, Camden, Brady and Kiera.
Services will be private and in lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Reds Youth Academy Visit reds.com/community, select 'Make a Donation' or call 513-765-7240.
"And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love (1 Corinthians 13:13 NIV)
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019