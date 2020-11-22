Jerry E. Moore
Chillicothe - Jerry E. Moore, 72, of Chillicothe, died 7: 18 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 in Adena Regional Medical Center.
He was born November 2, 1948, in Columbus to the late Arlie and Sara A. Hay Moore. On December 7, 1990, he married the former Mary A. Pendleton who died May 29, 1999.
Surviving are daughters, Sara (Terry) Wrinkle and Donna Moore and fiancé Tony Woods, all of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Terry II, Laura, Matthew, Megan and Jack Wrinkle; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Arlie (Joyce) Moore; and numerous family and friends. He was predeceased by a son, Jerry Moore II; grandchildren, Nikki Wrinkle and Tony Woods II; and 4 brothers and a sister.
There will be no funeral service or calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
