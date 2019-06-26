|
Jerry E. Turner
Frankfort - Jerry E. Turner, 79, of Frankfort, passed away 7:36 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 at his residence unexpectedly.
He was born August 26, 1939, in Mecklenberg County, NC to the late Carl and Ruby Towery Turner. On February 2, 1960, he married the former Wilma Smith who preceded him in death December 20, 2012.
Surviving are children, Terry (Mike) Green, of Liberty Township, OH, Jerri (Robert) Crabtree, of Chillicothe and Brian (Kathy) Turner, of Pittsburg, PA; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; two sisters and three brothers.
Jerry was owner of T&S Drywall Co. and a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of VFW Post 108, AMVETS Post 4 and Loyal Order of the Moose #1626.
There will be no funeral service or calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 26, 2019