Jerry Halcomb
Chillicothe - Jerry L. Halcomb, 60, of Chillicothe, died 2:25 P.M. Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Gallia County as the result of a motorcycle accident.
He was born August 25, 1959, in Ft. Benning, GA to the late Johnny and Carole Polly Halcomb. On August 19, 2000, he married the former Karrie M. Gillum who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Krystal Lynn (Mike) Roberts; grandchildren, Blake, Boston, and Bryce Roberts; a brother, Jimmy (Beth) Halcomb, of Broadway, NC; sisters, Jan (Louie Hatmaker) Woodell, of Spring Lake, NC and Jaketta (Greg) Plumley, of Midlothian, VA; many life-long friends including Billy (Terri) Wagner, Carl (Vicki) Riggins, both of Spring Lake, NC and several nieces and nephews.
Jerry was a retired cable lineman and owner and operator of J & H Cable.
Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ware Funeral Home, 121 W. Second St., Chillicothe, OH 45601
You may sign his online register at www. warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019