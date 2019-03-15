|
Jerry Hall
Chillicothe - Jerry E. Hall, 79 Chillicothe passed form this life on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at his residence following an extended illness. He was born May 4, 1939 in Chillicothe, the son of Dallas Hall, Sr. and Clara (Kelstat) Hall. On May 16, 1961 he married Georgia Smith who survives.
Also surviving are sons, Jerry E. (Karen) Hall, Jr., Tigard, OR and Cary L. (Laurel) Hall, Burlson, TX; grandchildren, Chad, Brian, Jamie, Jackie and Amber; 5 great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Roberts, Cincinnati, OH and brothers, Dallas Hall, Jr., Yuma, AZ and Dean (Cookie) Hall, Reno, NV. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, David Hall.
Mr. Hall was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a retired carpenter and a 45-year member of the California Carpenters Union Local 405. Jerry was a Life Member of AMVETS and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. He was an avid golfer and was a longtime member of the Chillicothe Jaycees Golf Course.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens with military honor by the Ross Co. Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 am until the hour of service.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019