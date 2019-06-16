Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Jerry L. Kutschbach Sr. Obituary
Jerry L. Kutschbach, Sr.

Chillicothe - Jerry L. Kutschbach, Sr., 77, of Chillicothe, died 3:35 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 in Westmoreland Place following a brief illness.

He was born November 12, 1941, in Ross County, Ohio, to the late Charles and Gladys Good Kutschbach. On August 30, 1962, he married the former Sharma Williamson who survives.

Also surviving are children, Jerry L. (Nancy) Kutschbach, Jr., Michael (Betty) Kutschbach and Todd Kutschbach; granddaughters, Ashley and Karley Kutschbach; a brother, Joe (Liz) Kutschbach; a sister, Judy Kutschbach; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 2 brothers and a sister.

Jerry had worked for the Mead Corporation and Trained Race Horses for many years.

The family wishes to express a special "Thank You" to the employees on the first floor at Westmoreland Place for the loving kindness and care given to Jerry and compassion shown to our family during this time.

Funeral services will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Jim Vandagriff officiating. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. In keeping with his wishes, Jerry will be cremated.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Ware Funeral Home.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 16, 2019
