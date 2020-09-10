Jerry L. Kutschbach Jr.



Sandusky - Jerry L. Kutschach, Jr., 58, of Sandusky, formerly of Chillicothe, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 following an extended illness.



He was born March 10, 1962, to Jerry and Sharma Kutschbach. He was married to Nancy Kutschbach who preceded him in death June 1, 2020.



Surviving are a daughter, Karley Kutschbach, of Sandusky; brothers, Michael (Betty) Kutschbach and Todd Kutschbach and a niece, Ashley.



A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.









