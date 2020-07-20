Jerry Purdum
Chillicothe - Jerry Dale Purdum, 82, of Chillicothe, passed away peacefully in his home on July 16, 2020.
He was born December 18, 1937, in Chillicothe, to the late Robert and Ardath (Fulton) Purdum. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his lifelong sweetheart and wife, Hazel Louise (Reed), and special canine friends Sherman and Syren.
Surviving are his children, Jerry Michael and Sarah A. L. Ortiz (Raul), grandchildren, Tristan, Logan, and Jordan Stevenson, and great-grandchildren, Kain and Selena Stevenson.
Jerry was a veteran having served in the United States Army. He worked for over 46 years at Mead Paper Company in the woodyard, retiring in 2003. He was also a member of the United Steel Workers Local 731 chapter. Jerry enjoyed farming, antique tractors, and tractor pulls. He was an avid race fan, especially World of Outlaw sprint and late models; Ken Schrader and Kyle Larson were his favorite drivers. Jerry loved spending time with his family and visiting with friends, lifelong and new, that he loved so much. He will be missed by many, especially his cat friend Fatz; she'll surely miss all the head rubs she received.
Jerry wished to offer special thanks to his friends and neighbors, June Woods and Ron Anderson for all of their help and being such good neighbors….and of course the wonderful apple butter. He also wished to thank 99 Wiseman and Mrs. 99 (Mr. & Mrs. Jason Wiseman) for always helping him out when he needed it.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation services will be performed with no funeral service. A celebration of life will be held at a future date for family and friends to gather, share good memories, and a cold Dr. Pepper.
