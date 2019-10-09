Resources
Jerry W. Fraley

Jerry W. Fraley

Jerry W. Fraley 73, passed away on October 2, 2019 at his residence. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Susan (Herman) Fraley, daughters Robin Myers, Nancy McKenzie. Granddaughters, Katey Minney, Abby Minney, Hillary Croy, Kayla Detty, Kami McKenzie and Deanna McKenzie. Son in laws Ike Myers and Brian Hardwick. A brother, Leo Madden, sisters Patricia Blicke and Bonnie Draper. He had many special nieces, nephews and beloved friends. Jerry is a United States Air Force Veteran. In honoring his wishes, his body has been donated to Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine. There will be no services, and a celebration of life was held on October 4, 2019.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019
