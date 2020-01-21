Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Jerry W. Spencer

Jerry W. Spencer Obituary
Jerry W. Spencer

Chillicothe - Jerry W. Spencer, 76, of Chillicothe, passed away 7:50 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center unexpectedly.

He was born November 12, 1943 in Chillicothe to the late Henry B. and Bessie E. Woodruff Spencer.

Surviving a son, Anthony J. Spencer, of Chillicothe; great-granddaughters, Piper and Kira; brothers, Howard (Lillian) Spencer, Paul, (Mary) Spencer, and Robert (Donna) Spencer and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a grandson, Josuha Spencer; brothers, James, Thomas, Charles, John, Jake, and Joseph Spencer; sisters, Rosamay Bethel, Betty Kopp, Mary Conaway and Emma Seymour.

Jerry retired from Rickenbacker Air Force Base and was a U.S. Vietnam Army Veteran.

Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Greenlawn Cemetery with niece, Roseanna Fox officiating. Military graveside rites will be conducted the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. There will be no calling hrs. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Remember
