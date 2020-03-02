|
|
Jesse A. Stamper
Chillicothe - Jesse A. Stamper, 69, of Chillicothe, died 1:30 a.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.
He was born December 12, 1950, in Otway, Ohio, to the late Jesse and Ethel Walters Stamper. On June 12, 2010, he married the former Rhonda Pummill who survives.
Also surviving are children, Tony (Dolly) Stamper, of Austin, TX, Jason (companion, Vicki Allen) Stamper, of West Jefferson, OH and Janie (companion, Bo Syroney) of McDermott, OH; grandchildren, Tavin Zetting and Lilly Stamper; a brother, Rodney Stamper, of Tallahassee, FL; sisters, Marcella Wallace, of Dayton, Nadine (Bob) Sandlin, of Peebles, Dee Bishop, of Perry, FL, Tina (companion, Joe Salter) Bramblett, of Whigham, GA and Paulette (Clark) Byrd, of Tallahassee, FL; and several nieces and nephews, including special nephews, Bryon Stamper and Bradley Neal. He was predeceased by a brother, Charles Edward Stamper and a sister, Maxine Gevedon.
Jesse retired from RCI where he had worked as a Corrections Officer. He was a member of the Orient Masonic Lodge #321 F&AM, Waverly and was also a member of the Aladdin Temple Shrine, Columbus. Jesse loved camping, boating and his puppy, Tippy.
The family wants to extend a special "thank you" to the staff at Adena Palliative Care for the wonderful care given to Jesse and compassion shown to our family during this time and to the Phillip Sandlin Family for their love and support.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Joey Sandlin and Pastor Bruce Viar officiating. Burial will follow in Highlawn Cemetery, Washington Court House, OH. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service on Thursday at the WARE FUNERAL HOME where there will be a Masonic Service at 12:30 p.m.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020