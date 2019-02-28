|
|
Jesse D. Patterson
Florida - Jesse D. Patterson, 21, of Naples, FL formerly of McArthur, died 1 a.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 in Naples, FL as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
He was born February 12, 1998, in Athens, Ohio, to the late Robert Patterson and Loretta Brickles Branham.
Surviving are his mother, Angela Brandau Patterson, of McArthur; grandparents, Jesse and Phyllis Patterson, of Chillicothe; a great grandmother, Alice Seitz, of McArthur; a sister, Shelby Patterson, at home; aunts, Clara Patterson, of Florida, Angel Patterson, of South Bloomfield, and Jennifer (Jerry) Williams, of New Holland; and many cousins, including, Blake Tackett, Mason Dyer and Hypashia Dyer. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Nathan Branham and by great grandfathers, Robert Patterson and Melvin Seitz.
Jesse recently enrolled in Florida Gulf Coast University to pursue a degree in Computer Hardware Engineering.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME one hour prior to the service on Saturday. A private graveside service will be held in Mt. Olive Cemetery at the convenience of the family at a later date.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019