|
|
Jesse E. Ramey
Chillicothe - Jesse E. Ramey, 31, of Chillicothe, died 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in the Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center following a brief illness.
He was born December 28, 1987, in Chillicothe to Timothy and Katherine McCoy Ramey who survive.
In addition to his parents, surviving are brothers, Benjamin Ramey and Nathan (Amanda) Poe; fiancée, Crystal Caldwell, and her sons, Lucas and Landon, who he considered his own; his aunt, Kaye (Mike) Poe; uncles, Thomas (Francine) Ramey, Danny Pritchard, Bill McCoy, Jimmy (Annette) McCoy and Bill Badgley; his grandmother, Martha Jane McCoy; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Ermal and Betty Ramey; his maternal grandfather, Jim McCoy, Sr.; his uncle, Gary Ramey; and his aunts, Leta Pritchard and Brenda Badgley.
Jesse was an avid outdoorsman, and a person who marched to the beat of his own drummer. He loved to entertain people with his clever humor and mimicry. He was proud of his Native American heritage and of his other name, Walking Hawk. He followed in his father and grandfather's footsteps by working in the family business.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 in the Richmond Dale United Methodist Church with Pastor Karen Farr officiating. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday. In keeping with his wishes, he will be cremated following services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to his sons, Lucas Taylor and Landon Taylor. Contributions can be sent to 121 West Second Street Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019