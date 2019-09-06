|
|
Jimmie A. Cunningham
Chillicothe - Jimmie Allen Cunningham, Sr., 80, of Chillicothe, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2019, at Cypress Pointe, Legacy Assisted Living, Englewood, Ohio, following a brief illness.
He was born January 30, 1939, in Ross County to Charles H. and Ellen Louise (Kelley) Cunningham. On March 18, 1963, he was married to Sharon L. (Hice) Cunningham who preceded him in death.
Surviving are two sons, Jimmie (Monnette) Cunningham, Jr., of Morral, Ohio; Scott (Connie) Cunningham of Englewood, Ohio; five grandchildren: Kelli (Rodney) Evans, Andrew (Suzannah) Cunningham, Jessie (Jordan) Oliver, Nicholas (Joanna) Cunningham, Kaitlyn Cunningham; two great-grandsons, Tyson Evans and Henry Cunningham; several nieces, nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by sisters Ostia Mae Jones, Evelyn Fleshman, Maude Johnson, Nancy Acord, June Tuttle, Irene Kutschbach, and brothers Robert, Charles and Clifton Cunningham.
He proudly served in the United States Army from 1957-1959. He retired from Mead Corporation in January, 2001 after 40 years of service. Fox enjoyed hunting, hot rods and antiquing.
Funeral services will be Monday, September 9, at 1:00 pm at Ware Funeral Home with Pastor Jared McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in Caldwell Cemetery, US Rt 35. Calling hours will be at Wares from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, Monday, September 9.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019