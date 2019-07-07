|
Jo Ann Fletcher
Chillicothe - Jo Ann (Chemas) Fletcher, 67, passed away July 3, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.
She was born in Pittsburgh, PA on December 27, 1951 to the late Peter Chemas and Kay (White) Prickett.
In addition to her parents, Jo Ann was preceded in death by her step-father Donald E. Prickett, her former husband Jerry Taylor, and older brother Richard Chemas. She is survived by her loving husband, Pat Fletcher, of Chillicothe; her daughter, Sarah (Stephen) Delmoe, of Gettysburg, PA; grandson, Roger Delmoe; a brother, Bob (Susan) Chemas, of Chillicothe; and her nieces, Amanda (Tom) DeLay, Andrea (Scott) Glaser, both of NC, and Lauren Chemas, of Columbus.
Jo Ann was a graduate of Bishop Flaget High School, Class of 1969. In her free time, she enjoyed listening to music and was an avid reader.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Haller Funeral Home from 4:00pm-7:00pm. Friends are invited to join the family at 7:00pm to share memories and stories at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the in her honor.
Her online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 7, 2019