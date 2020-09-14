1/1
Joan Elizabeth (Anders) Hedrick
Joan Elizabeth (Anders) Hedrick

Chillicothe - Joan Elizabeth (Anders) Hedrick, 85, of Chillicothe, formerly of Kingston, died 5:38 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Heartland of Chillicothe following an extended illness. She was born December 10, 1934, in Ross County, to the late Ray A. and Anna Hiles Anders.

Surviving are sons, William (Janie) Hedrick, of Chillicothe, Ronald Hedrick, of Chillicothe and Michael Hedrick, of Toledo; 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Robert Lewis Hedrick; companion, Robert T. Butcher; former husband, Odell Curtis Hedrick who she married August 28, 1954; brother, Ray Alfred Anders, Jr.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Judy and Dave Smith, Euangeline and Barney Miller, Virginia and Lawrence Beatty, Bertha and Darrel Morris and Carol Baker; infant granddaughter, Kamra Lee Hedrick, daughter of William and Janie Hedrick and an infant grandson, the son of Michael and Cathy (Woods) Hedrick.

Joan was a retired home health aide, a cook at the OK restaurant and had also worked at Kresge's back in the 1950's. She had a great love of cats and often took in strays to care for them. She was a very good woman, kind and loving and was always helping family, friends and other people. Her love of life was cooking. A stranger once knocked on her door and said he was hungry. She invited him and prepared dinner for him.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rich Cottrill officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday.

The family requests that everyone please wear a mask.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
