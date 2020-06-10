Joan F. Crider
Joan F. Crider

Chillicothe - Joan F. Crider, 86, of Chillicothe, died 2:42 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at her residence following a brief illness.

She was born March 12, 1934 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Joseph F. and Edna L (VanHook) Hippard. She was raised by her adoptive parents, the late Emmett and Elizabeth Axline. On February 8, 1953 she married William F. Crider, who preceded her in death on April 10, 2006.

Surviving are children, Diane D. Crider, of Columbus, Stephen N. (Linda) Crider, of Statesville, NC, Linda K. (David) Large, of Chillicothe and Nancy S. Crider, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Shayne (Anne-Marie) Graves, Amy (Bruce) Gray, Stephanie (Charles) Lynch, Tristan (Jessica) Chrisman, Tabitha (Anthony) Garcia, Erin (Dustin) Knox, David (Holly) Norris, Matthew Norris, Matthew (Melissa) Large, Christy (Bruce) Barnhart and Shawne (Ron) Alexander; 28 great grandchildren and step great grandchildren; a sister, Patricia A. (Carlos) Sanchez, of Saltillo, Mexico; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Rodney and Mary Irvin and Emerson and Rosemary Richmond, all of Chillicothe.

Joan is best known for her kind, loving and sweet nature. She loved to travel and do genealogical research. Joan was a 1952 graduate of CHS High School, attended Calvary Baptist Church, was a member of the D.A.R., had worked at Mound City for several years then retired from the VA Hospital as an RN.

A celebration of her life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at High Street CCCU with Pastor Bruce Viar officiating. Burial will be in Green Summit Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
