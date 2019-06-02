Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Jefferson Avenue Church of Christ
Christian Union, OH
Chillicothe - Joan G. Burnheimer,62, of Chillicothe, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family at 8:03 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness.

She was born November 24, 1956, in Boone County, Kentucky to the late Willie and Nancy Chriswell White. On January 27, 1990, she married Robert E. Burnheimer who survives.

Also surviving are children, Michael (Miranda) Roush, of Greenfield, Staci (Jon) Hoffman, of Illinois and Justin (Mary) Burnheimer, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Traci Roush, Michael Roush, Matthew Roush, Mason Roush, Allyson Hoffman, Madison Hoffman, Zackary Hoffman, Tyler Hoffman, Celes Burnheimer and Jordon Lewis; sisters, June Hall, of West Virginia, Rosie (Ted) Adkins, of Jackson, Patti Garrett, of Coalton and Traci (Tim) Pigg, of Galion; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by sisters, Janice King, Eudora Waters, Shirley Wilson and Debra White and brothers, James White, Willie White, Jr., Gideon White, Carl White and Claude "Ray" Diamond.

Joan attended Jefferson Avenue Church of Christ in Christian Union where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 with Pastor Mark Clendaniel officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Kingston. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 2, 2019
