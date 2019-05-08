|
|
Joanie Taynor
Chillicothe - Nancy Joan "Joanie" Taynor, 54, died at 6:35am May 5, 2019, at Westmoreland Place following a brief illness.
She was born August 25, 1964, in Columbus, OH, to the late John M. and Mina Joyce (Swick) Taynor.
Joanie is survived by her sister, Virginia Taynor, of Chillicothe; nieces and nephews Kasha Henning, April (Rocky) Pryor, and Edward (Jamie) Forrest; 7 great-nieces and great-nephews; numerous aunts uncles and cousins, including her "favorite" uncle Larry Swick; many special caregivers through Frontier Services; her roommates Lisa and Sandy; and many special friends and co-workers at First Capital Enterprises. She was predeceased by her parents, grandparents, a nephew and three nieces.
Joanie loved horses, going shopping, especially for jewelry, going bowling and was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:30pm Thursday, May 9, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory with Dr. Jason Link officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:30-6:30pm Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Grandview Cemetery. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 8, 2019