Joanne Harris
Chillicothe - Joanne Harris, 84, of Chillicothe, died 1:20 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at Kobacker House, Columbus, Ohio following an extended illness.
She was born January 13, 1935, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late Virgil and Anna Johnson Brown. She was married to Robert C. "Sonny" Harris who died June 11, 2012. They were married for over 60 years.
Surviving are children, Robert "Butch" Harris, Nicholas Harris, Todd (Jeney) Harris, Michele (Andre) Wills, Michael Harris, Deborah Harris, Eric Harris and Pamela Harris; 23 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; 7 nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by sons, Jon Harris, and Joseph Harris and sisters, Betty Brown and Dora Belle Brown.
Joanne was a member of First Baptist Church. She had worked at the former Harts and also at Wal-Mart.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 in the First Baptist Church with Pastor Eric Carson officiating. Burial will follow in St. Margaret Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019