Joanne "Jo" Hill
GALION - Joanne "Jo" Hill, 69, of Galion passed away surrounded by her family and friends who loved her on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Mill Creek Nursing Center in Galion after a brave battle with cancer.
She was born January 12, 1950 in Chillicothe and was the daughter of the late Clyde B. and Elsie (Dullmeyer) Hill.
Jo graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1968. She obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Science/Speech Therapy major from Miami University, proud member of Sigma Sigma Sigma.
She later received her Master's Degree from The Ohio State University. Jo retired after working as a speech therapy teacher.
Jo was an accomplished seamstress and Dog-sitter and loved to ride her bicycle daily.
Jo is survived by nieces and nephews, Jeff (Diane) Oakes of Maineville, Ohio, Teresa Kuzman of Hilliard, Ohio, Jenny (John) Berry, Paul Griesheimer and Jo Ellen (Buzz) Detty all of Chillicothe, Ohio.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two sisters, Miriam Hill Griesheimer Kennison and Winnie Hill Oakes and a nephew, Kevin Griesheimer, Sr.
In her last week of life, she gave her heart to Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior. Jo was deeply loved by her family and her many friends and acquaintances in the Galion community.
The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to all of her community of friends who loved her.
A celebration of her life is being planned at a later date.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Joanne Hill, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, 2020