|
|
Joanne L. Cooke
Chillicothe - Joanne L. Cooke, 85, of Chillicothe, died 9:55 a.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 at Signature Healthcare of Chillicothe following an extended illness.
She was born October 1, 1933, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late Chester and Margaret Corrigan Remy. On March 12, 1952, she married Eugene P. Cooke who died June 8, 2018.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca L. (Michael) Disbennett, of Chillicothe and a granddaughter, Ashley R. (Bill O'Connor) Disbennett, of Las Vegas, NV.
Joanne was a longtime bookkeeper at Schachne's Department Store in Chillicothe. She loved making crafts and attending all of the area craft shows and bazaars.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 in St. Margaret Cemetery with Pastor Jim Wade officiating. There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019