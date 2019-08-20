Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Margaret Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Cooke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne L. Cooke


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne L. Cooke Obituary
Joanne L. Cooke

Chillicothe - Joanne L. Cooke, 85, of Chillicothe, died 9:55 a.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 at Signature Healthcare of Chillicothe following an extended illness.

She was born October 1, 1933, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late Chester and Margaret Corrigan Remy. On March 12, 1952, she married Eugene P. Cooke who died June 8, 2018.

Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca L. (Michael) Disbennett, of Chillicothe and a granddaughter, Ashley R. (Bill O'Connor) Disbennett, of Las Vegas, NV.

Joanne was a longtime bookkeeper at Schachne's Department Store in Chillicothe. She loved making crafts and attending all of the area craft shows and bazaars.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 in St. Margaret Cemetery with Pastor Jim Wade officiating. There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now