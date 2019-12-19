|
|
JoAnne Walker Leach, 76, of Chillicothe, died at 11:28 a.m. December 18, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness.
She was born January 9, 1943, in Chillicothe to Mada Woolum and Croumitt Joseph Walker, a descendant of the Quaker families that settled in Liberty township, Ross County, Ohio.
Her husband of 55 years, Lawrence "Jack" Leach died on December 2, 2012. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Norma Walker.
JoAnne was a loving wife and mother, an amateur artist and an avid book reader. She loved animals and rescued many. She was a member of the 1961 class at CHS.
She is survived by her sons, Jack Daniel "Dan" (Zelma) Leach, and Joseph Christopher (Elizabeth) Leach; five grandchildren, James Walker (April) Leach, Anne Christaven Leach (Joshua) Withrow, Haley Jo Leach, Ethan Leach and Brody Leach; seven great-grandchildren, Conner, Cannen and Casen Leach, Boston Martin, Jade, Ava and Camden Withrow, all of Chillicothe; nieces, Kim Hoying, Colleen Burton, Theresa Rich and Renee Walker; several great-nieces and nephews, all of Dayton; close cousins, Ida Woolum, Julia Walker and Danny Siliven; childhood friends, Ruth Perry Moore and Bonnie Lee Fawley; a special nephew, Scott Marshall, of Columbus and her caregiver, Kathy Ratliff, and her beloved dog Buster.
Graveside service and interment will take place on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 am in Londonderry Cemetery with Pastor James Hines officiating. She will be the 7th generation of her family to be buried in Liberty Township, Ross Co. Ohio. Memorial tributes to be made to the Ross County Humane Society, 4308 A Lick Run Rd, Chillicothe, OH 45601 or to a No kill shelter.
You may sign her online register at
www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019