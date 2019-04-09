Services
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Joanne Roberts Obituary
Joanne Roberts

Chillicothe - Joanne Margaret Roberts, 71, of Columbus Street, Chillicothe, Ohio passed 4:24 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Heartland of Chillicothe.

Joanne was born January 19, 1948 in Ecorse, Michigan, daughter of the late Thomas Andrew Berwick and Rozalia Buza.

Surviving are a sister, Geraldine Drewyour, brother, William (Joanne) Berwick, nieces and nephews, Cindy (David) Osborne, Kathy (Randy) Osborne, Tom (GiGi) Purdum, Chris (Diane) Purdum, Rosemary (Darren Satterfield) Lane, Paul (Elise) Drewyour, Teresa (Joe) Sency, Michael (Jennifer) Drewyour, Bill (Michelle) Berwick, Jr., Debbie (Dan) Lounds, and Beth (Nick) Montagna, and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Joanne was a records clerk in accounts receivable for the VA Medical Center in Detriot, Michigan.

Her parents and sister, Rose Marie Purdum Shade, preceded Joanne in death.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly, with Pastor Rick Hartley officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort, Ohio.

Friends may call at the BOYER FUNERAL HOME 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019
