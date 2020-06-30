JoAnne Schmauss
Lakeland - JoAnne Schmauss, age 87, passed away June 26, 2020 at home in Lakeland, FL. Born June 30, 1932 in New Vienna, OH, she was a long-time resident of Pasco County moving to Lakeland 4 years ago. She was the co-owner of Electrical Repair Company for many years. She was a lifetime member of Ham Radio, Florida Flywheelers, Order of Eastern Star, where she served as the Worthy Matron. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Schmauss, brother Harry Lee Bower, sons: Richard Lee Noble and Kenny Noble. She is survived by her two daughters: Karen Belk and Connie Wilkerson of Lakeland, FL. She also leaves behind her sisters: Frances Counts of Frankfort , OH, Margaret Ackley (Samuel) of Frankfort , OH, Juni Putnam (Kelvin) of Frankfort, OH, Linda Johnson (Jim) of Douglasville, GA, brothers: Ben Bower (Leanne) of OH, Charlie Bower (Tami) of Xenia, OH, seven grandchildren, several great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends and remembered for her love of gambling and playing bingo. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to your favorite charity organization in her memory .
No services are being held. Family and friends can sign JoAnne's online register book www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.