JoAnne Shaw
Chillicothe - JoAnne Shaw, 85, died at 9:42am November 6, 2019, at Traditions of Chillicothe following an extended illness.
She was born August 27, 1934, in Chillicothe, to the late Charles L. and Blanche M. (Fornash) Martin. In 1957, she married Paul H. Shaw, who passed away February 3, 1998.
Surviving are very dear friends David and Donna Minnix and their sons Bill and Nate Sever; a sister Patty Martin, of Chillicothe; a brother and sister-in-law Gary and Kathy Martin, of Chillicothe; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved daughter Paula Jo, her parents and husband, and 5 brothers and 3 sisters.
Mrs. Shaw retired from US Shoe Corporation following 15 years of service. She was a member of the former Westside Church of the Nazarene, where she attended. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of NCR Traditions for their care and support.
Graveside services will be held at 2pm Monday, November 11, in Greenlawn Cemetery under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorial contributions may be made to NCR Hospice, 681 E. Third St., Waverly, OH 45690. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019