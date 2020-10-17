Joanne T. Wright
Frankfort - Joanne T. Wright, 84, of Frankfort, passed from this life on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 4:50 p.m. at her daughter's home in Roxabel. She was born on Thursday, December 5, 1935 in Ross County, a daughter of the late Frank and Alice Locklear Thomas. She married Ed Dean Wright on January 23, 1955 and together they shared sixty-four years of marriage until his death on May 14, 2019.
She is survived by two daughters, Carol (Terry) Logan of Frankfort and Robyn Wright of Columbus, two grandsons, Justin and Nathan Logan, five great grandchildren, Felecity, Mason, Sophia, Olivia, John and Maya Joanne on the way, one sister, Marian Glassco of Chillicothe, three brothers, Richie Thomas of Ft Worth, TX, Gary Thomas and Greg Thomas of Columbus, OH. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one son, Michael Wight and her brothers, Leon, Donald, Gerald "Buzz" Thomas.
Joanne was a graduate of Chillicothe High School in 1955. She retired from the Chillicothe Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
She enjoy her spot up on the hill cooking, relaxing and enjoying her Grandchildren. She was a giving person to all. She was very close to her brothers and sister especially Marian Glasco who lived the closest. When Mom would say "lets go to town" we knew where we'd be going, to our Aunt Marians. She just went with the flow of things; down for what ever come her way. We are all gonna miss her bright smiles. Heaven bound. We all hope to see you in heaven one day. Wife, Mom, Sister, Aunt Grandma and friend. RIP.
Family and friends are asked to attend a graveside service in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. Rev. Dr. J. Troy Gray will officiate the service. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face coverings will be required and social distancing will be recommended. The EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial contribution be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association
