Joe Schwartz
Joe Schwartz

MT. PERRY - Joe Schwartz, 98, of Mt. Perry, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Joe was born October 16, 1922. He was the father of the 3 Schwartz brothers who own and operate The Old Home Place in Frankfort.

He is survived by his wife, Lizzie Ann of 55 years; 9 children; 23 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Callings hours will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, 12245 Amish Ridge Rd., NE, Mt. Perry, Ohio where services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 25. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Go to www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com for details.




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
