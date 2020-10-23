Joe Schwartz
MT. PERRY - Joe Schwartz, 98, of Mt. Perry, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
Joe was born October 16, 1922. He was the father of the 3 Schwartz brothers who own and operate The Old Home Place in Frankfort.
He is survived by his wife, Lizzie Ann of 55 years; 9 children; 23 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Callings hours will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, 12245 Amish Ridge Rd., NE, Mt. Perry, Ohio where services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 25. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
