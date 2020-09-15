John Brewer
Chillicothe - John E. "Jack" Brewer, 86, of Chillicothe, died at 11:10pm September 13, 2020, at Adena Regional Medical Center.
He was born on November 27, 1933, in Chillicothe, to the late Clarence Sidney and Dorothy (Hayden) Brewer. He graduated from Frankfort High School, Class of 1951. On August 15, 1953, he married the former Betty L. Raines, who survives. Jack was a US Army Veteran and Mead Research retiree.
Other survives include two daughters: Jacqueline L. Angus, Chillicothe, and Teresa J. (Keith) White, of Trinity, Alabama; three grandchildren: Carianne Webb, Tina (Dusty) Downing, all of Chillicothe, and Jonathan (Sasha) Griggs, of Denver, CO; six great-grandchildren: Jordan and Jeffery Webb, Emma and Dylan Downing, all of Chillicothe, and Linus and Clementine Griggs, both of Denver, CO; one great-great-granddaughter: Tucker Grace Webb, of Chillicothe; a sister Wanda (Frank) Halcomb, of Frankfort; two brothers: Robert Brewer, of Deshler, OH, and Norman France, of Napoleon, OH. He was predeceased by his parents, three brothers and four sisters.
Our dear father made his final arrangements years ago so his family wouldn't have to. He requested no funeral services. Although no one could have predicted, all nine adult offspring were able to spend the last few days with him giving testimony to the man he was. We are all comforted in believing he heard every word, tale and the joy, love and legacy he has left with us. He will be sorely missed, but will remain a large part of who each of us are. Thank you, Daddy.
The family would like to thank the staff of Adena RMC that served him and the family so caringly. Arrangements are under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to support breast cancer research via The James Cancer Center at: The OSU Foundation-Fund # 302104, PO Box 710811, Columbus, OH 43271.