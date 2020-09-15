1/
John Brewer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Brewer

Chillicothe - John E. "Jack" Brewer, 86, of Chillicothe, died at 11:10pm September 13, 2020, at Adena Regional Medical Center.

He was born on November 27, 1933, in Chillicothe, to the late Clarence Sidney and Dorothy (Hayden) Brewer. He graduated from Frankfort High School, Class of 1951. On August 15, 1953, he married the former Betty L. Raines, who survives. Jack was a US Army Veteran and Mead Research retiree.

Other survives include two daughters: Jacqueline L. Angus, Chillicothe, and Teresa J. (Keith) White, of Trinity, Alabama; three grandchildren: Carianne Webb, Tina (Dusty) Downing, all of Chillicothe, and Jonathan (Sasha) Griggs, of Denver, CO; six great-grandchildren: Jordan and Jeffery Webb, Emma and Dylan Downing, all of Chillicothe, and Linus and Clementine Griggs, both of Denver, CO; one great-great-granddaughter: Tucker Grace Webb, of Chillicothe; a sister Wanda (Frank) Halcomb, of Frankfort; two brothers: Robert Brewer, of Deshler, OH, and Norman France, of Napoleon, OH. He was predeceased by his parents, three brothers and four sisters.

Our dear father made his final arrangements years ago so his family wouldn't have to. He requested no funeral services. Although no one could have predicted, all nine adult offspring were able to spend the last few days with him giving testimony to the man he was. We are all comforted in believing he heard every word, tale and the joy, love and legacy he has left with us. He will be sorely missed, but will remain a large part of who each of us are. Thank you, Daddy.

The family would like to thank the staff of Adena RMC that served him and the family so caringly. Arrangements are under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to support breast cancer research via The James Cancer Center at: The OSU Foundation-Fund # 302104, PO Box 710811, Columbus, OH 43271.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Haller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved