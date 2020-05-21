|
|
John D. Templeton Jr.
Celina - John D. Templeton Jr., age 71 of Celina passed away at on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his residence in Celina. He was born on October 5, 1948 in Dayton, Ohio to the late John D. "Jack" and Myrtle (Kilgore) Templeton Sr.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law Angel (Jim) Ashbrook of Beavercreek, two grandchildren Ciara Ashbrook and Luke Ashbrook.
He graduated from Tecumseh High School with the Class of 1966 and proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Celina V. F. W. Post @5713.
He enjoyed Riding his Harley-Davidson with his friends.
Due to the national health concerns, the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home and the family are following directives outlined by the Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.
A Private family grave-side memorial services will be held at the Dayton National Cemetery, at a later date. John's services have been entrusted to the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina. Condolences may be shared with the family on-Line and services will be posted on the website at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 21 to May 23, 2020