John E. "Jack" Harrison
Cynthiana - John E. "Jack" Harrison, Sr. 92 of Cynthiana, OH passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at his residence. He was born March 27, 1927 in Pike County to the late Ralph and Katherine (Knisley) Harrison. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Geraldine "Gerry" Kniceley Harrison.
Surviving are his sons, John (Judy Pack), Robert (Beth) and David; daughter, Karen (Tom) Eitel; grandchildren, Falena, Joshua and Brad; great grandchildren, Alana, Kobe and Katelyn; several nieces and nephews including a special niece, Judy Andrew.
In addition to his parents and spouse he was preceded in death by a sister and 2 brothers.
Jack was a lifelong resident of Pike County, Ohio and he retired from the Carpenters Union. He was a Navy Veteran and served in WWII and the Korean Conflict.
In accordance with Jack's request there will be no services and the burial will be in the Bainbridge Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home of Bainbridge is serving the family. Those wishing to sign Jack's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 7, 2019