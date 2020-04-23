|
John F. Rolfe
Bainbridge - John F. Rolfe, 74, passed away on Wednesday morning, April 22, 2020, at the Adena Medical Center, Chillicothe.
Born November 07, 1945, the son of Stanley E. and Virginia Rose Morris Rolfe.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara Kelley Rolfe, whom he married August 2, 1969.
John was a graduate of Buckskin High School in 1963 and the Missouri Auction School. He served in Vietnam in the HHC, 1st Bn, 35th Inf. 3rd Bgrade, 25th Inf. Division. While serving in the Army, he was a news reporter and photographer, having been published in the Stars and Stripes.
After returning home, he continued as a life-long farmer and was the owner of John F. Rolfe Real Estate and Auction Co. In addition, he was a current US Postal Dept Rural Carrier. Throughout his life he developed his craft as a story teller and enjoyed a friendly political debate.
In addition to Barbara, he is survived by three children: John (Sara) Rolfe Jr of Washington C.H., Kelley (Jay) Rolfe-VanHoose and Tom Rolfe of Bainbridge.
Also left to cherish his memory are grandchildren: Bailey (Chad) Montgomery, Layne Chrisman, Grace Rolfe, Chase Rolfe, Jesse VanHoose, Jonathan Ledger Rolfe and Jonah Vantz Rolfe; great-granddaughters; Paisley Rose and Presley Jane; siblings: Stanley (Vicki, dec) Rolfe Jr., James (Shari) Rolfe all of Greenfield; Bonnie (Stewart) Roll of Kent and Barbara (Fred) Walton of Stow, Ohio; along with several nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Nationwide Children's Hospital, The Ronald McDonald House Foundation or Cancer Research Institute.
A private graveside service will be on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the convenience of the family, due to the COVID restrictions. Burial will be in the White Oak Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina.For online condolences please go to littletonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020