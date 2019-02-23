|
John Ferguson
CHILLICOTHE - John E. Ferguson went to be with the Lord the morning of February 21, 2019.
He was born September 15, 1951 to the late Paul and Rebecca Ferguson, and then born again on June 7, 1962, when he was filled with the Holy Ghost. On May 15, 1970 he married the love of his life, Charlene Charles Ferguson, who survives. Also surviving are his two daughters, Tammy (Dave) Perry and Misty (David) Burton; his grandsons, Lane Davidson, Loren Schorr and Luke Burton; his brothers, Paul, Robert, Jim, and Dan; and sisters, Becky, Anna, and Pat.
John started two churches during his life, one in Hillsboro, OH on August 14, 1974 and the Cornerstone Church in Chillicothe on August 7, 1982. If John could preach one last sermon in one word, it would be "Grace." He fought a good fight, he finished his course, he kept the faith.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Sunday at Cornerstone Church, 18654 US 50, Chillicothe, Pastor John Rhinehart and Elder Todd Leasure officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Township Cemetery. Friends may call 5-8 pm Saturday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, or 30 minutes prior to the service at the church on Sunday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cornerstone Church, 18654 US 50, Chillicothe, OH, 45601. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 23, 2019