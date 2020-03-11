|
|
Dr. John H. Patterson
Chillicothe - Dr. John H. Patterson, age 80, passed away unexpectedly on March 9, 2020. He was born on November 21, 1939, in Chillicothe, the son of Ruth (Wilkins) and James C. Patterson, who preceded him in death.
John graduated from Bainbridge High School and Ohio University where he earned a bachelors degree in Education. He continued his education in the dental program at The Ohio State University eventually graduating top in his class specializing in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. He returned to Chillicothe where he practiced oral surgery for 50 years before retiring in 2018.
He spent 25 years on the surgery staff of Adena Hospital where he also served as Chairman of the Department of Surgery. He performed surgeries for thousands of patients with face and jaw deformities, severe facial injuries, TMJ problems and various cosmetic surgeries on the face.
Dr. Patterson was a trend setter with a lifelong quest to learn more effective techniques to care for his patients. He was the first surgeon in Ohio to perform a successful bone graft on patients with cleft palates and he was a pioneer in the use of dental implants to replace missing teeth. He was considered an authority in the field of implantology.
John married Karen Killmeyer in 1987 and they united their children: Cathy Patterson Dresbach (Terry) and Tori James (Cindy Patterson), both of Chillicothe, Jesse Paschke (Tasia) of Canal Winchester, and Joshua Paschke (Leigh), of Hendersonville, NC. They also share ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
John was an avid bird hunter for years working with his faithful German Shorthair Pointer companions who he bred and trained. He and Karen enjoyed riding their Tennessee Walkers in the southern Ohio countryside. John was also a licensed commercial pilot and served in the Civil Air Patrol.
John was active in many community organizations including the .
He is survived by his wife, daughters and step-sons as well as grandchildren: Matt (Olivia) Dresbach, Shayne Dresbach, Savannah Dresbach and Nate (Anna) Dresbach, as well as John's brother Jim Patterson. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Stephanie Patterson, step-mother Florence Patterson, and former wife Jonette Patterson.
In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated. A memorial service will be scheduled and announced at a later date. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020