Dr. John H. Patterson
Chillicothe - Dr. John H. Patterson, age 80, passed away unexpectedly on March 9, 2020. The son of Ruth (Wilkins) and James C. Patterson, he was born on November 21, 1939 in Chillicothe.
John earned his bachelor's degree from Ohio University and continued his education in the dental program at The Ohio State University graduating at the top of his class. He went on to specialize in Oral and Maxillofacial surgery and practiced in Chillicothe and Columbus for 50 years.
Surviving are his wife, Karen, of 32 years, daughters Cathy Dresbach (Terry) and Tori James (aka Cindy Dresbach); stepsons Jesse (Tasia) and Josh (Leigh) Paschke; grandchildren Matt (Olivia), Shayne, Savannah, and Nate (Anna) Dresbach; Hayden, Abby, Gabe, Oliver, Eli and Ruby Paschke; many great grandchildren and his brother Jim Patterson. John was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Stephanie Patterson and stepmother Florence Patterson.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Haller Funeral Home with Pastor Ryan Bash officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a visitation from 11:00 am until the time of the service.
Social distancing will be observed. Those wishing to attend via live stream will be able to access the service by visiting: https://www.hallerfuneralhome.com/obituary/dr-john-patterson
